‘Fortunate to serve Lord Ram’: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra takes charge as first CEO of Ram temple trust

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday to take charge as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying he considered his appointment a result of the blessings of Lord Ram.

Mishra, 62, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed the Trust’s first CEO on Wednesday. The Trust oversees the management and operations of the Ram temple.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Ayodhya, Mishra said his immediate priority would be to take charge and understand the functioning of the organisation before announcing his plans.

"I have reached Ayodhya for the first time after being given this new responsibility. Let me go, take over and understand everything. All the planning will be told to you after that," the former Air Marshal said.

Thanking the selection committee and the Trust, Mishra said he felt fortunate to have been entrusted with two significant responsibilities during his career, serving the country and now serving the temple and its devotees.

"My heart is full of gratitude, and I consider myself the most fortunate person today to have been given vital responsibilities twice in my life - once for national service and now for the organisation and administration of Shri Ram's temple and for Shri Ram's devotees," he said.