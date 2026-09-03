Keep me posted, PM Modi tells Varanasi DM on flood situation

LUCKNOW: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday sought an update on the flood situation in his constituency of Varanasi after the swelling Ganga and Varuna inundated several areas.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said the Prime Minister inquired about water levels in the Ganga and Varuna, arrangements at relief camps and facilities at relief camps.

“He also issued instructions to conduct relief operations at a war footing and pay special attention to the needs of children, women, and elderly in flood relief camps,” Kumar said in a post on X.

“The Prime Minister also issued instructions to prioritise the provision of essential basic facilities to affected families and maintain constant vigilant oversight on the flood situation and relief operations,” he said.

Authorities said floods had affected 29 villages and wards in Varanasi district, displacing 2,900 people being moved to safer places by boat.

The Ganga stood at 70.42 metres at Rajghat on Thursday, above the warning level of 70.26 metres but below the danger mark of 71.26 metres. The river’s highest flood level of 73.90 metres was recorded in 1978. The river has submerged lower portions of the ghats, forcing cremations to higher ground and disrupting boat services.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, parts of the lower platforms were submerged, prompting organisers to move the evening ceremony higher. Across Uttar Pradesh, around 16,000 people have been evacuated, while 35 districts are affected by floods. The Ganga, Yamuna and Mandakini are flowing above danger levels amid incessant rain.

In Varanasi, 61 relief camps with community kitchens have been set up, while 198 boats have been deployed. Twenty-one flood outposts and a flood control room are monitoring water levels, weather and relief operations.