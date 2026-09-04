Uttar Pradesh floods: Over 17,500 evacuated, 26 districts hit; no loss of life or livestock reported

Over 17,500 people have been moved to safer locations from 26 flood affected areas in Uttar Pradesh, while no deaths or livestock losses have been reported so far. As many as 4,847 people are currently staying in relief shelters, the state government said on Friday.

According to the office of the Relief Commissioner, around 3.53 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

A total of 1,312 flood shelters have been set up across the state, while 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams have been deployed in the affected areas, the government said in a statement issued on Friday.

The relief machinery has distributed 72,897 food relief packets and 3,67,551 lunch packets among affected people. More than 5.52 lakh chlorine tablets and 1.87 lakh ORS packets have also been distributed as part of health and sanitation measures.

More than 5,000 quintals of fodder have been provided for livestock. Over 45,000 animals have been affected by the floods, but no livestock death has been reported, the statement said.

The affected districts are Amroha, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Chandauli, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Unnao and Varanasi.

In Chitrakoot, the water level of the Mandakini River has receded to 128 metres from its peak of 135.20 metres recorded on August 29, but authorities continue to monitor the situation and relief operations, the government said.