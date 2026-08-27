Bihar, Uttar Pradesh put border areas on alert after Nepal floods

PATNA/LUCKNOW: Rain and flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday have prompted Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to step up their vigil in districts bordering the neighbouring country, with authorities monitoring river levels and preparing for possible flooding.

Bihar has sounded an alert in nine north Bihar districts as heavy discharge from Nepal is expected to raise water levels in the Gandak and Kosi rivers. High alerts have been issued for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul and Khagaria. NDRF teams have been deployed, while the Valmikinagar Barrage on the Gandak in West Champaran is being closely monitored as water levels rise.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held an urgent video conference with district magistrates, superintendents of police and Water Resources Department engineers. The department has cancelled leave for field personnel, engineers and embankment surveillance teams. Officials have also been asked to intensify preparations in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Vaishali.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said he would visit Valmikinagar if required. Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the situation worsened on Wednesday after heavy discharge from Nepal’s Rasuwa district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Bihar CM and assured him of all possible help.