Mosque in UP's Saharanpur demolished after court declares it 'illegal'.

Authorities demolished a mosque within the Collectorate office campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Saturday morning after a court declared the structure illegal.
The demolition followed the District Judge’s court upholding an earlier order directing its removal. Heavy security was deployed across the Collectorate premises during the operation.
Administrative officials, including the SDM and City Magistrate, reached the site as bulldozers began the demolition operation. The Collectorate complex has been secured with a heavy police deployment, including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, while all gates to the premises have been closed as a precautionary measure.
The demolition follows the dismissal of an appeal filed by the Muslim side challenging the City Magistrate's order. On September 4, the District Judge's court, after hearing arguments and examining evidence presented by both sides, dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier order.
The City Magistrate's court had, on July 17, declared the mosque illegal and ordered its demolition. The court also imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore on the occupants in connection with alleged illegal encroachment and misuse of government land.
The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal, who alleged that the mosque had been constructed illegally inside the DM office complex, a sensitive government premises housing confidential administrative operations.
The complaint also alleged that the premises were being used for commercial activities in addition to religious purposes. It was claimed that a post office was operating from the site and that some rooms were rented to outsiders, with the mosque committee allegedly collecting monthly rent.
The administration had maintained that the alleged encroachment and use of the premises raised concerns regarding the security and confidentiality of government operations.
The development comes amid similar administrative actions against alleged illegal religious structures in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The demolition triggered political reactions, with Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan alleging that she was placed under house arrest in Kairana while attempting to visit Saharanpur.
Speaking to ANI, Hasan said a large police force was deployed at her residence overnight and prevented her from leaving.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's demolition of alleged illegal mosques across the state and said the government should "immediately halt this", calling for other measures to resolve such disputes while stressing the need to uphold the rule of law.
SP MP Awadhesh Prasad also criticised the reported house arrest, saying elected representatives have a constitutional role in visiting affected areas and raising public concerns.
Meanwhile, Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the structure had been found illegally constructed on government land by the City Magistrate's court and that the appeal against the order had been dismissed.
He said additional PAC and RAF companies had been deployed at strategic locations and hotspots to maintain law and order. Authorities were also monitoring social media platforms to prevent rumours, he said.
Congress MP Imran Masood opposed the demolition and claimed the mosque dated back to before 1911. He alleged that the Waqf Board had not been made a party to the proceedings and said the matter would be pursued through legal channels.
The administration has maintained that the action was being carried out following the court's order and in accordance with legal procedures.
(With inputs from ANI)