Ghaziabad administration demolishes madrasa allegedly built on govt land, seals two others in Khoda

LUCKNOW: Proceeding against alleged illegal constructions and continuing the enforcement drive initiated after the murder of Surya Chauhan on Eid day, May 28, the Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday began demolishing an alleged illegal madrasa in the Masuri area, around 15 km from Khoda, using bulldozers.

According to the administration, the madrasa had been constructed illegally on government land. Earlier, a bulldozer had also reached Khoda, where Surya lived, before officials shifted the operation to the Masuri area.

The action comes a day after the district administration issued notices to three madrasas in Khoda and sealed two of them on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ravinder Kumar Mandar and Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud visited Khoda with a team of officials and supervised the sealing of the madrasas.

To maintain law and order during the operation, around 850 personnel from the police force and the Rapid Response Force (RRF) have been deployed across the area.

Officials said investigations into illegal constructions and properties are continuing. More than 1,600 people have been verified so far, while authorities are keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals.