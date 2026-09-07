Allahabad High Court seek police reports in 'fake encounter' case in UP's Firozabad

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has sought reports from police authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan after conflicting accounts emerged over the arrest of a theft accused from Jaipur and his subsequent injury in an alleged police encounter in Firozabad.

The petition was filed by the deceased accused's wife. She said her husband, Awdhesh, was employed at a company in Jaipur. She had complained to the Rajasthan police that on December 5, 2025, at around 10 pm, police personnel arrived at the company premises and took her husband away without giving any reason or informing the family of his whereabouts.

The Rajasthan police subsequently conducted an inquiry into the complaint. In a communication issued by the assistant commissioner of police, Jaipur, it was stated that Awdhesh was wanted in connection with a theft case registered at a police station in Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh, and that personnel from the concerned police station had taken him into custody.

The Rajasthan police report further stated that Awdhesh was subsequently sent to judicial custody in Firozabad and that Jaipur police personnel had accompanied the Uttar Pradesh police team to assist.

A division bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Divesh Chandra Samant passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by the accused’s wife.

The court directed the additional director general of police (ADG), Agra zone, to file a personal affidavit explaining the circumstances of the alleged encounter. It also directed the commissioner of police, Jaipur, to submit a report on the accused’s arrest.

The High Court, however, noted that this account was at variance with the version contained in the FIR regarding his arrest.