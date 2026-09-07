BHU medical board dismisses assault allegations against Padma Shri Prof TK Lahiri as baseless

LUCKNOW: In the wake of an email accusing a doctor of the Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) of assaulting Padma Shri Professor Emeritus Dr TK Lahiri (85), and a viral video showing a blood clot in his eye and facial injuries, the BHU authorities constituted a medical board to probe the allegations. However, the board’s official report dismissed the charges as baseless.

Dr Lahiri, revered as “Doctor God” for his selflessness, retired from IMS-BHU in 2003 but continued to provide free medical consultations to patients ever since. He remains an iconic campus figure, celebrated for donating a large part of his pension to charity, refusing assistance, and teaching generations of students.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Punit, Dr Lahiri was admitted to the super-speciality block of Sir Sunderlal (SSL) Hospital on the campus on January 27 with chest-related complaints and has since been under continuous care and treatment by doctors and hospital staff.

Since his admission, the BHU administration has repeatedly tried contacting his family members to update them regarding his health, but no relative has come forward to care for him so far, added Dr Punit.