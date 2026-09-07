BHU medical board dismisses assault allegations against Padma Shri Prof TK Lahiri as baseless

LUCKNOW: In the wake of an email accusing a doctor of the Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) of assaulting Padma Shri Professor Emeritus Dr TK Lahiri (85), and a viral video showing a blood clot in his eye and facial injuries, the BHU authorities constituted a medical board to probe the allegations. However, the board’s official report dismissed the charges as baseless.
Dr Lahiri, revered as “Doctor God” for his selflessness, retired from IMS-BHU in 2003 but continued to provide free medical consultations to patients ever since. He remains an iconic campus figure, celebrated for donating a large part of his pension to charity, refusing assistance, and teaching generations of students.
According to Medical Superintendent Dr Punit, Dr Lahiri was admitted to the super-speciality block of Sir Sunderlal (SSL) Hospital on the campus on January 27 with chest-related complaints and has since been under continuous care and treatment by doctors and hospital staff.
Since his admission, the BHU administration has repeatedly tried contacting his family members to update them regarding his health, but no relative has come forward to care for him so far, added Dr Punit.
Claiming himself to be a relative of Dr Lahiri, the complainant sent an email to BHU VC Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, IMS-BHU Director Prof SN Sankhwar, and Dr Punit, accusing a specific doctor of assaulting Dr Lahiri in the ward.
Dr Punit said that after receiving the email, he and the IMS-BHU Director immediately visited Dr Lahiri in his ward to enquire about his health.
On September 3, the Medical Superintendent ordered a comprehensive examination of Dr Lahiri by a panel of specialists from cardiology, general medicine, psychiatry, geriatrics, neurology, critical care, and tuberculosis and chest diseases.
According to the specialists’ findings, Lahiri is suffering from age-related physical and mental health conditions, including heart disease, tuberculosis-related ailments, senile dementia, and behavioural changes. Due to these progressive conditions, Lahiri sometimes shows extreme reluctance regarding his medical treatment, daily routine, and personal hygiene, the authorities claimed.
The IMS Director and the Medical Superintendent continue to monitor his health closely and visited him again on Sunday, BHU added.
However, the incident took a political turn, with leaders from across the political spectrum calling upon the professor emeritus to enquire about his health and the facts of the case.