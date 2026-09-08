Allahabad High Court reprimands Noida DM over detention of DU graduate under NSA

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the detention of Delhi University student and activist Akriti Chaudhary, 24, under the National Security Act (NSA), strongly admonishing the Noida District Magistrate over the manner in which her detention order was passed.

A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev said continued despotic conduct by errant bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian Dystopia.

The court also awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to Chaudhary and directed the authorities to recover the amount from the salaries of Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam, who passed the detention order, and other officers responsible, right down to the SHO.

The bench held that Chaudhary’s continued incarceration under the NSA infringed her fundamental right under Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty. It said the detention order and grounds of incarceration were devoid of material and had been passed without application of mind.

The court was particularly critical of the conduct of Medha Roopam, observing that the police report contained allegations without credible supporting material. It said the District Magistrate was required to examine the record threadbare before deciding whether the stringent provisions of the NSA were warranted, and described her conduct in passing the impugned order as worthy of derision.

The court further directed that its displeasure with the District Magistrate and police officers involved in preparing the dossier be recorded in their service records.