Rahul Gandhi begins two-day visit to Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi arrived in his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

During his visit, Gandhi will chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review ongoing development works. He will also take stock of the situation in flood-affected areas and meet various stakeholders.

Gandhi was given a warm welcome by state Congress leaders at Amausi airport in Lucknow, from where he travelled by road to Rae Bareli. On the way, Congress cadres and workers greeted him at several places.

According to Rae Bareli district administration officials, preparations have been made to present a detailed update on the progress of various government development schemes, along with pending cases and issues requiring attention, during the DISHA meeting.

A department-wise report is also being prepared on the action taken so far on directions issued during the previous meeting.

The previous DISHA meeting was chaired by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma.

Gandhi is also scheduled to meet bullion traders and representatives of the Central Bar Association, besides delegations of sportspersons, medical professionals and chemists. He will inaugurate development works completed at a cost of Rs 3 crore using funds from his MP Local Area Development Scheme.

Apart from reviewing development-related matters, Gandhi is expected to visit flood-affected areas in Shivgarh and Maharajganj during his two-day visit, sources said.

He is likely to interact with residents in the affected areas, hear about the problems being faced by local people and assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

Gandhi's visit comes as Rae Bareli focuses on development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. His interactions with residents are expected to provide an opportunity to gather direct feedback on the challenges facing the constituency.

Earlier, Gandhi had visited Uttar Pradesh on a two-day tour on May 19 and 20.