Rahul Gandhi flags poor condition of PMGSY roads in his constituency; UP minister hits back

LUCKNOW: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised the poor condition of roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in his constituency Raebareli during a DISHA meeting, displaying photographs of pothole-riddled stretches and seeking details of the agencies responsible for their construction.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Raebareli, attended the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the collectorate along with the Congress' Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma. UP Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kumar Pandey, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, other elected representatives and officials were also present to review implementation of central government schemes.

A nominated member of the DISHA committee, Umesh Bahadur Singh alias Bablu Singh, said: "Rahul Gandhi placed photographs of damaged PMGSY roads before the officials and also named specific roads while seeking action."

While explaining the damage, the PMGSY executive engineer assured the meeting that the roads would be repaired, Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi also stressed the need to identify the different agencies engaged in road construction. He said records showing which agency was responsible for each road should be maintained.

"The road issue was raised after Gandhi examined the condition of roads in the district and presented photographic evidence during the meeting, rather than merely seeking information from officials," Singh said.

UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh criticised Gandhi's approach, alleging that he appeared more interested in finding faults in government schemes than in reviewing their implementation.

Singh, in a statement, said that when the discussion on the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme began, Gandhi asked an official what the scheme entailed and later sought details of the expenditure on publicity.

The minister said that Gandhi seems to be attending the DISHA meeting more as "Leader of Opposition than as Raebareli MP and chairperson of the committee."