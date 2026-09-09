Two more mosques in western UP under scrutiny days after Saharanpur mosque demolition

LUCKNOW: Days after a mosque within the Collectorate office in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur was demolished after a court declared the structure 'illegal', two more mosques in western Uttar Pradesh have come under scrutiny.

The Baba Bahauddin Shah Masjid in Sambhal district is being probed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), while the Mustafa Masjid in Moradabad district has been served a notice seeking details of its construction.

After the Jama Masjid controversy in Sambhal, an inquiry is underway into the construction and land records of Baba Bahauddin Shah Masjid in Chaudhary Sarai.

On Tuesday, an ASI team reached the mosque for an inquiry amid heavy police deployment. According to district administration officials, the inquiry was set up after a complaint was filed by one Subhash Chandra Tyagi, alleging that the mosque was illegally constructed on land belonging to the Jama Masjid.

The official sources said that the ASI team was involved because Sambhal’s Jama Masjid was an ASI-protected monument. However, the team’s findings are awaited, and the mosque’s land records are being examined.