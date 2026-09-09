Uttar Pradesh: FIR against 31 over misleading court in 2020 Bhadohi gangrape case

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against 31 people and some unidentified others for allegedly misleading court by submitting false and forged affidavits to shield the accused in a 2020 gangrape case in Bhadohi district.

According to police sources, the case was registered at Unj police station in compliance with an order issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Anand Mishra on Tuesday.

The survivor had approached the court on June 6, 2026, alleging that officials helped the accused and that false affidavits were used to mislead the court and suppress her statement. Following her complaint, Mishra directed police to register a case.

The CJM said the FIR was logged under relevant sections related to false statements/evidence, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery of the erstwhile IPC.

According to the police, the incident dated back to 2020, when a 45-year-old woman labourer was allegedly raped multiple times inside her house in a village in Bhadohi district. The woman had alleged that accused Manoj, Arvind and five others entered her house, threatened her with weapons and raped her.

Several others allegedly joined them subsequently.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Unj police station under Sections 376D and 506 of the IPC and an investigation was conducted.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Agrawal, a chargesheet was initially submitted during the investigation along with affidavits furnished on behalf of the accused, without recording the woman's statement or conducting her medical examination.

Following the woman's plea, the court ordered a fresh investigation, Aggarwal said.