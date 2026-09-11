Ankit Balyan Murder: Shamli Panchayat demands arrest of absconding shooters

A community panchayat held in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has demanded the immediate arrest of two absconding shooters and other alleged conspirators in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.

The panchayat, held in Bantikheda village late on Thursday, also raised concerns over the alleged lack of cooperation from Haryana Police with Uttar Pradesh investigators.

A five-member committee will meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to raise the issues, Balyan Khap chief and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait said.

Several Jat leaders, including Tikait, Gathwala Khap chief Baba Shyam Singh, International Jat Parliament president Manu Choudhary and Balyan's father, Satbir Singh, attended the meeting.

The participants also called for action against alleged conspirators living abroad or lodged in jails, as well as financial assistance from the state government for Balyan's family. They also expressed concern over alleged threats made against the family by the accused on social media.