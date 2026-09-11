Ankit Balyan Murder: Shamli Panchayat demands arrest of absconding shooters

A community panchayat held in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has demanded the immediate arrest of two absconding shooters and other alleged conspirators in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.
The panchayat, held in Bantikheda village late on Thursday, also raised concerns over the alleged lack of cooperation from Haryana Police with Uttar Pradesh investigators.
A five-member committee will meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to raise the issues, Balyan Khap chief and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait said.
Several Jat leaders, including Tikait, Gathwala Khap chief Baba Shyam Singh, International Jat Parliament president Manu Choudhary and Balyan's father, Satbir Singh, attended the meeting.
The participants also called for action against alleged conspirators living abroad or lodged in jails, as well as financial assistance from the state government for Balyan's family. They also expressed concern over alleged threats made against the family by the accused on social media.
Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said on Friday that police were seeking custody remand of gangster Rakesh, alias Pappu, who is lodged in Karnal jail, for questioning in connection with the murder. Police have identified him as an alleged conspirator.
Police are also conducting raids to arrest the two absconding shooters, Satyam and Aryan. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for information leading to the arrest of each of them.
Balyan was shot dead on August 26 after leaving a gym in Shamli and walking towards his car. Police had earlier said that four assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on him. He sustained five gunshot wounds, including two to the head.
Police identified some of the accused on August 29. Two alleged assailants, Mohit and Sumit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31. Police said Mohit had at least 14 criminal cases registered against him, while Sumit had one.
(With inputs from PTI)