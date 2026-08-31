Family received only 'half justice', says Ankit Balyan's father after UP Police encounter

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan's father Satbir Singh on Monday welcomed the killing of two shooters in his son's murder case. However he demanded that the remaining accused also be killed, saying that the family had received only "half justice".

Two suspected sharpshooters, Mohit and Sumit, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli early Monday, police said.

Reacting to the encounter, Singh told PTI Videos, "We would like to thank the police for this action. We have received half justice, and the other half should be delivered soon."

He said he was informed on Monday morning that two accused involved in his son's murder had been killed.

"We have received half justice because four people were involved in the incident, and half of them are still at large. They should all be killed. Only then will we achieve complete justice." Singh told reporters in Shamli.