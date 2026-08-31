Family received only 'half justice', says Ankit Balyan's father after UP Police encounter

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan's father Satbir Singh on Monday welcomed the killing of two shooters in his son's murder case. However he demanded that the remaining accused also be killed, saying that the family had received only "half justice".
Two suspected sharpshooters, Mohit and Sumit, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli early Monday, police said.
Reacting to the encounter, Singh told PTI Videos, "We would like to thank the police for this action. We have received half justice, and the other half should be delivered soon."
He said he was informed on Monday morning that two accused involved in his son's murder had been killed.
"We have received half justice because four people were involved in the incident, and half of them are still at large. They should all be killed. Only then will we achieve complete justice." Singh told reporters in Shamli.
Singh added that while the family is satisfied with the police action, they believe that justice will be fully served only when the remaining suspects are eliminated.
According to police, the two suspects were injured in retaliatory firing after they allegedly opened fire at a police team in the Jhinjhana police station area.
They were taken to hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.
It is learnt that several political and social leaders have visited the bereaved family at Banti Kheda village in Shamli district and expressed condolences.
Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also visited the family on Sunday and set a deadline of September 2 for action in the case, noting that the BKU would consider its future course of action.
Police teams continue their efforts to locate the other suspects involved in Balyan's murder, which occurred on August 26.
(With inputs from PTI)