Two held in Lucknow for allegedly abducting EMI defaulter, forcing him to 'sell blood'

Two alleged recovery agents were arrested in Lucknow on Thursday for allegedly abducting a man over an unpaid mobile phone instalment, holding him captive for four days and forcing him to work as a labourer, police said.

The accused allegedly also took the victim to a blood donation centre, where a unit of his blood was extracted without his consent and sold, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Sushant Sharma, 31, a finance manager with a private credit financing company, and Aniket Singh , 26, who was involved in instalment recovery. Their alleged associate Shubham Singh, a field agent, is absconding, police said.

According to police, the three had repeatedly visited the home of Neval Kumar, who had defaulted on payments for a mobile phone purchased on finance, but could not find him there. Police said the repeated visits resulted in additional fuel expenses and that the accused, under pressure to recover the outstanding amount, allegedly decided to “teach Neval a lesson”.