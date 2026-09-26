SC orders sealing of 16,726 illegal properties, demolition drive in Meerut

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to seal 16,726 illegal properties and demolish unauthorised constructions in Meerut as part of a time-bound drive against illegal colonies.

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan also constituted a judicial commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to inquire into the illegal developments in Uldepur.

Hearing a contempt petition over non-compliance, the court said it was "shocked and disturbed" by the large number of illegal residential colonies that had come up in Uldepur after examining a status report submitted by P Guruprasad, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad.

A survey divided Meerut into four zones for inspection. In Zone A, 16 teams identified 16,726 illegal structures, including 12,907 residential, 874 mixed-use and 2,945 non-residential buildings.

The court directed the authorities to vacate and seal all 16,726 premises as the first step and continue demolition of illegal structures in Zone A without delay.

It also highlighted the risk posed by dilapidated buildings and warned that officers responsible for delays could face personal liability if any casualties occurred.