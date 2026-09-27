SC directs UP govt to initiate proceedings against Mau SPs over ‘casual approach’ to criminal trial

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate departmental proceedings against all superintendents of police who served in Mau district from 2023 onwards, taking strong exception to what it described as a “casual approach” towards a criminal trial.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan noted that only two of the 54 prosecution witnesses had been examined in a case registered in 2017, despite charges being framed against six accused in March 2023.

The court noted that the petitioner’s 14-year-old son was allegedly kidnapped on September 27, 2017, and that neither the boy nor his remains had been traced so far.

“This leaves us in no doubt that the prosecution, which is accountable for producing witnesses, has been absolutely slack in its duty towards the court in the conduct of criminal trial,” the bench said in its September 21 order.

The Supreme Court observed that the investigating agency was primarily responsible for ensuring that witnesses were produced before the trial court.

“We are shocked at the conduct of the prosecution in not ensuring that witnesses are produced before the court for more than three years and, as of today, only two witnesses stand examined,” it said.

The bench noted that the incumbent superintendent of police of Mau appeared before the court pursuant to its August 10 order and submitted an affidavit dated August 29.

"On a query of the court as to how many witnesses have been examined since charges were framed against all six accused lastly on March 27, 2023, the answer is that two out of 54 prosecution witnesses have been examined," the top court said.