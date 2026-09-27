Uttar Pradesh: Indian People's Front announces 3-day hunger strike over ECI row

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the newly formed Indian People’s Front (IPF) has sought an inquiry into issues raised over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. To press for its demands, the party has also announced a three-day hunger strike across various districts of the state from October 3.

IPF president Shekhar Dixit said in a statement issued on Sunday that free and fair elections are the basis of a democracy and that electoral rolls must be accurate. However, he said no eligible Indian citizen should be deprived of their right to vote due to technical, administrative, or procedural reasons. He is also the president of the Lucknow-based Rashtriya Kisan Manch.

Dixit said the questions about the Election Commission of India's (ECI) functioning are "very serious" and called for an impartial inquiry.

This comes amid a political firestorm over an Indian Express report that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the SIR by two of the three commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected at least 14 times, on record, over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they said were without their knowledge or recommendations, according to the report in the English daily.