Meerut mosque security tightened after Hindu outfit announces Hanuman Chalisa recitation plan

Security was tightened around a mosque in Meerut's Kesarganj Mandi area on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media showing a Hindu outfit leader announcing plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the place of worship, police said.

Additional personnel have been deployed outside the mosque and patrolling intensified to prevent any untoward incident, Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI.

In the video, Pinky Chaudhary, national president of a Hindu outfit, announced plans to hold the recitation near the mosque.

The mosque's mutawalli (caretaker), Zubair, approached the Senior Superintendent of Police and submitted a complaint, seeking action and urging authorities to maintain peace in the area.

Police said construction work on the upper floor of the Kesarganj Mandi mosque was stopped about a month ago following a complaint by local traders. The video surfaced amid developments related to the issue.

Bhosale said police were monitoring social media content and activities in the locality.

"Maintaining law and order is the priority, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and ignore unverified information and rumours.

(With inputs from PTI)