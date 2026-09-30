Father backed by NDA, son fielded by SP: Nathwanis' political journey across party lines

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday named Reliance Industries Group President Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, in a surprise move that puts the son of an NDA-backed Rajya Sabha MP on a parliamentary path through one of the BJP's principal opponents in the state.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accompanied Dhanraj Nathwani to file his nomination in Lucknow, along with party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who has been nominated for another term in the Upper House. At the Election Commission office, Akhilesh held Nathwani's hand and escorted him to his chair before congratulating him after the nomination.

The nomination comes after Akhilesh had indicated that the party would field a "surprise" candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Dhanraj's father, Parimal Nathwani, is Reliance Industries' director-corporate affairs and a fourth-term Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, having returned to the Upper House in June as an NDA-backed Independent. His first two terms were also from Jharkhand, while he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh by the YSR Congress Party in 2020.

Dhanraj thanked Akhilesh in a post on X after filing his nomination.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable National President, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, for nominating me as the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Today, in the presence of Honorable Akhilesh Yadav ji in Lucknow, I filed my nomination for the Rajya Sabha, marking a new phase in my public life," he said.