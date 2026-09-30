MP Chandra Shekhar Azad says ‘Religion not under threat, people are’; talks about healthcare, employment

BAREILLY: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) national president and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad said, “Religion is not under threat in the state; people are," while addressing a rally in support of party leader Achchan Ansari on Wednesday. He stressed that political discourse in Uttar Pradesh should focus on issues affecting people's daily lives.

Azad targeted the state government over education, healthcare, employment and law and order. On government schools, Azad said their condition would improve only when the children of government officials, ministers and those in power studied in them.

Azad questioned how pressure could build to improve government schools when the children of those who formulate policies study in private schools.

The Aazad Samaj Party leader said access to health services was the right of every citizen and the government was responsible for ensuring that public hospitals had doctors, medicines, diagnostic facilities and other necessary services. He also raised employment concerns, saying cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Mumbai could generate jobs and that adequate industrial and employment opportunities could similarly be developed in Bareilly.

“Young people should not be forced to migrate to other cities and states in search of employment,” he said.

Azad also raised the issue of honorariums paid to women workers, including ASHA and anganwadi workers, saying they play an important role in taking healthcare, nutrition and government schemes to villages and should receive dignified remuneration.