MP Chandra Shekhar Azad says ‘Religion not under threat, people are’; talks about healthcare, employment

BAREILLY: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) national president and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad said, “Religion is not under threat in the state; people are," while addressing a rally in support of party leader Achchan Ansari on Wednesday. He stressed that political discourse in Uttar Pradesh should focus on issues affecting people's daily lives.
Azad targeted the state government over education, healthcare, employment and law and order. On government schools, Azad said their condition would improve only when the children of government officials, ministers and those in power studied in them.
Azad questioned how pressure could build to improve government schools when the children of those who formulate policies study in private schools.
The Aazad Samaj Party leader said access to health services was the right of every citizen and the government was responsible for ensuring that public hospitals had doctors, medicines, diagnostic facilities and other necessary services. He also raised employment concerns, saying cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Mumbai could generate jobs and that adequate industrial and employment opportunities could similarly be developed in Bareilly.
“Young people should not be forced to migrate to other cities and states in search of employment,” he said.
Azad also raised the issue of honorariums paid to women workers, including ASHA and anganwadi workers, saying they play an important role in taking healthcare, nutrition and government schemes to villages and should receive dignified remuneration.
On law and order, Azad referred to incidents in the state and demanded that the government ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. He alleged that the law should be applied equally to all citizens and that action should be based on the crime rather than the identity of the accused.
Referring to the Hathras incident and the family of Manisha Valmiki, Azad said victims’ families should get justice and dignity.
Pointing to recent movements by students and young people, he said the Bhim Army and the Aazad Samaj Party had continued to raise issues concerning education and the youth “from the streets to Parliament”. He also questioned the government over paper leaks and unemployment.
Azad further raised the working conditions of police personnel, calling for an eight-hour duty system and one day off every week. “Police personnel, too, are part of society and should be provided better working conditions,” he said.
After the rally, Azad held a roadshow in the area attended by workers of the Aazad Samaj Party and the Bhim Army.
(With inputs from PTI)