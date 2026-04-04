Bengal polls: CPI(M)-led Left Front releases manifesto focusing on employment, no ‘mandir masjid’ politics

KOLKATA: The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal focusing on labour rights and safety issues instead of ‘mandir masjid’ politics.

The Left Front (LF) unveiled its 15-page manifesto at Pramod Dasgupta Bhaban in Kolkata in presence of the veteran Marxist and Front chairman Biman Bose, Md Salim, CPI-M state secretary and leaders of other LF partners.

In its manifesto, the Left has promised employment, heavy and medium scale industries, women safety and security, and corruption-free administration in Bengal.

Several major promises made in the Left manifesto include:

1. One permanent job in every family.

2. At least two calls for every registered unemployed youth.

3. 100 days’ job guarantee for poor people residing in urban areas.

4. 200 days’ job guarantee for the poor in rural Bengal.

5. Filling up of all vacant posts in government departments within coming five years.

6. Holding recruitments transparently every year in state Public Service Commission, School Service Commission and College Service Commission.

7. Initiatives in heavy and medium scale industrialisation.

8. Setting up of new software and hardware parks.

9. Free electricity up to 100 units and 50 per cent electricity charges up to 200 units.

10. Formation of ‘Abhoya Bahini (force)’ under state police for women safety and security.

11. Justice for the R G Kar victims and nine-year-old Tamanna who was killed in a bomb blast during Trinamool Congress victory celebration after by-polls in Kaliaganj in Nadia district