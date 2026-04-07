Rajnath Singh hits out at Khawaja Asif over 'Kolkata threat'; says Pakistan should not forget memories of 1971

KOLKATA: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit back at Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif for his alleged comments related to striking Kolkata, stressing that he should not give "such provocative statement" because they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts.

While reacting to reporters' questions in connection with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata's allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Asif’s threat, Singh said, “Pakistan should remember the memories of 55 years ago when it was divided into two countries in 1971. They will feel the dire consequence again if they dare to go beyond.”

Later, Singh participated in an election campaign rally for the BJP in Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata. Addressing the rally, he slammed the Mamata Banerjee government on several issues, including lawlessness, infiltration, non-industrialisation and plights of migrant workers leaving Bengal because of unemployment.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday reportedly said that Islamabad would retaliate by striking Kolkata in the event of any future misadventure by India.

Mamata on Monday lambasted the prime minister and demanded his immediate resignation for his silence on the recent threat from the Pakistan minister. At a poll rally at Bethuadahari in Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress supremo made scathing attacks on Modi for his blistering attack on TMC in his election speeches — including one in Cooch Behar district on Sunday — while failing to respond to remarks from the Pakistan defence minister.