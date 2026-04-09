NIA registers 12 cases, deploys teams to probe detention of judicial officers in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered 12 cases and sent five investigation teams to West Bengal’s Malda district to probe the alleged detention of judicial officers by a mob, three days after the Supreme Court reprimanded the state government over the incident.

The federal probing agency, acting on a Supreme Court directive, has re-registered seven FIRs from Mothabari Police Station and five from Kalichak Police Station in Malda district.

“Multiple investigation teams have reached the spot for a thorough inquiry into the April 1 incidents, where locals gheraoed judicial officers deputed for SIR work," a senior NIA official said.

The agency said it was acting in compliance with a Supreme Court order dated April 8 relating to the safety of judicial officers during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Malda and related law and order incidents.

On Monday, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, had directed the NIA to carry out a probe into the matter, even though the offences fell outside the agency’s usual jurisdiction.