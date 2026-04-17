IT raids premises linked to TMC MLA Debasish Kumar in Kolkata ahead of Assembly polls

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at premises linked to Debasish Kumar, a Trinamool Congress legislator seeking re-election from the Rashbehari Assembly constituency in south Kolkata.

Officials said simultaneous searches began around 6 am at Mr. Kumar’s residence on Manoharpukur Road and his election office. The reasons for the raids were not immediately disclosed.

The development comes days after Debasish Kumar was summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case. He appeared before the agency at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3 and 9.

According to officials, the agency is examining possible financial transactions between Kumar and businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose properties were recently searched.

Polling in the Rashbehari constituency is scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes to take place on May 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded columnist Swapan Dasgupta as its candidate.

The searches led to tension outside Kumar’s residence, with TMC supporters raising slogans against the BJP-led Union government. Central forces were deployed to maintain order.

(With inputs from PTI)