I-PAC suspends operations for 20 days in West Bengal citing 'legal issues'

KOLKATA: Just days before the first phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) political consultancy agency I-PAC, announced to suspend its operations in the state.

The I-PAC authorities made the announcement of closing down all operations in the state through emails sent to its employees on Saturday midnight. "In view of certain legal issues, management has decided to pause operations in West Bengal with immediate effect," the email stated.

"In this backdrop, all employees and team members are requested to avail a short leave for a period of 20 days. At the end of this period, by 11th May, we will regroup, review the situation and decide next steps," according to the email sent by the Human Resources wing of the I-PAC.

I-PAC's announcement came three months after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations linked to the company, including the residence of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the raids as "politically motivated and unconstitutional."

Elections to 152 constituencies in West Bengal will be held on April 23 and the remaining 142 seats will to polls on April 29. The counting of votes for all the 294 constituencies in the state will be on May 4.