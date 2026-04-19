TMC denies reports suggesting that I-PAC halted operations in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed as "baseless" media reports claiming that the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has suspended its operations in West Bengal for 20 days.

The party, in a statement, said that the West Bengal unit of the I-PAC is fully engaged in its campaigning operations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

"We have come across a media report claiming that IPAC has 'halted its operations in West Bengal for the next 20 days.' This claim is completely baseless and appears to be a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the ground. IPAC WB team remains fully engaged with AITC, and campaign operations are continuing as planned across the state. These narratives are a deliberate attempt to distract from the clear mood on the ground."

"The people of Bengal are fully capable of seeing through these attempts and will respond democratically. West Bengal will not be swayed by misinformation or intimidation. They will respond decisively on the 23rd and 29th, and the results on May 4 will reflect their verdict," the statement read.