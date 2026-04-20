Abhishek Banerjee urges BJP's Panihati candidate to appeal to PM over plight of Aparajita Bill

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged Ratna Debnath, the BJP's Panihati candidate and mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Aparajita Bill, which is awaiting the President's nod, sees the light of day.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in favour of party candidate Tirthankar Ghosh at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, the senior TMC leader said the proposed legislation seeks to ensure time-bound punishment for rape convicts within 50 days.

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill was passed in a special assembly session in September 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu had, in July 2025, sent the bill back to Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, after raising a few questions. Subsequently, the then West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent back the bill to the office of the Assembly Speaker.

The Centre, in its observation, found that the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill seeks changes in punishment for rape under multiple sections of the BNS that are "excessively harsh and disproportionate".

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee said that a party "which garlands convicts...cannot deliver justice," and accused it of double standards on women's safety.