23% of candidates in phase II of West Bengal polls face criminal cases, 22% are crorepatis: ADR report

About 23 per cent of candidates contesting the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 22 per cent have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

The report analysed 1,445 candidates and found that 338 of them, or 23 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves, and 295 candidates, or 20 per cent, have disclosed serious criminal cases against themselves.

It also found that 16 candidates have declared murder charges, while 80 are facing attempt to murder charges.

Among the major parties, 102 (72 per cent) out of 141 candidates analysed from the BJP, 49 (35 per cent) out of 142 candidates from TMC, 51 (51 per cent) out of 100 candidates from CPI(M) and 37 (26 per cent) out of 142 analysed from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their poll affidavits, the ADR report said.