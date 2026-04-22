SC says Bengal CM Mamata's alleged obstruction of ED raids at I-PAC offices put 'democracy in peril'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and observed that her alleged interference during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata earlier this year, put "democracy in peril."

Stating that the incident cannot be seen as a dispute between the Centre and the state, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria remarked, "This is not a dispute between the Centre and the state. A chief minister of any state just walks in in the midst of an inquiry or investigation, puts democracy in peril and then you say it is a dispute between the Centre and the state."

The remarks came when senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for a senior West Bengal official, questioned the maintainability of the ED's plea alleging obstruction of duty, saying the dispute is essentially between the Centre and the state.

"This (alleged obstruction) is per se an act committed by an individual who happens to be the chief minister of a state, keeping the whole system and democracy in jeopardy," Justice Mishra observed.

The court was hearing arguments on the ED's plea that has alleged obstruction by Banerjee and other state authorities during its January 8 search of the office of political-consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The bench observed that several judgments, including the historic Kesavananda Bharati verdict of 1973 that laid down the "basic structure doctrine" of the Constitution, were cited before it during the hearing.

"But none of them would have ever conceived of a situation that in this country, a day will come when a sitting chief minister will walk into the office...," Justice Mishra said.