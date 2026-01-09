Bengal CM Mamata takes to the streets in Kolkata against ED action on I-PAC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march against searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence and offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and supporters, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo began the march from the 8B Bus Stand area in Kolkata. Supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of "misusing central agencies for political vendetta" ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The rally comes a day after Banerjee made a dramatic visit to Jain’s Loudon Street residence while the ED was conducting a search operation.

The chief minister alleged the agency was attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress’s internal documents, hard disks and confidential organisational data that were unrelated to any financial investigation.

Earlier on Friday, several TMC MPs were detained during a protest outside the Union Home Ministry in Delhi, where they were demonstrating against what they allege is the Centre’s misuse of investigative agencies. Banerjee condemned the treatment of her party’s MPs, calling it "shameful and unacceptable" and an "assault" on democratic rights.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Dragging elected representatives on the streets for exercising their democratic right to protest outside the Home Minister’s office is not law enforcement - it is arrogance in uniform. This is a democracy, not the BJP’s private property."