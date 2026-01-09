Bengal CM Mamata takes to the streets in Kolkata against ED action on I-PAC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march against searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence and offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.
Accompanied by senior party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and supporters, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo began the march from the 8B Bus Stand area in Kolkata. Supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of "misusing central agencies for political vendetta" ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
The rally comes a day after Banerjee made a dramatic visit to Jain’s Loudon Street residence while the ED was conducting a search operation.
The chief minister alleged the agency was attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress’s internal documents, hard disks and confidential organisational data that were unrelated to any financial investigation.
Earlier on Friday, several TMC MPs were detained during a protest outside the Union Home Ministry in Delhi, where they were demonstrating against what they allege is the Centre’s misuse of investigative agencies. Banerjee condemned the treatment of her party’s MPs, calling it "shameful and unacceptable" and an "assault" on democratic rights.
In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Dragging elected representatives on the streets for exercising their democratic right to protest outside the Home Minister’s office is not law enforcement - it is arrogance in uniform. This is a democracy, not the BJP’s private property."
Stressing that democracy does not operate on the "convenience or comfort of those in power", the CM accused the BJP of following a double standard, claiming that while its leaders expect "red carpets and special privileges" during protests, opposition MPs are "dragged, detained, and humiliated" for raising their voice. "This double standard exposes the BJP's idea of democracy - obedience, not dissent," she said.
Asserting that respect between institutions and political actors must be mutual, Banerjee said, "You respect us, we respect you."
"Attempts to humiliate elected representatives would be met with a renewed assertion of the constitutional idea of tolerance, dissent, and democratic morality", she added.
"We are citizens by right, not at the mercy of a chair, a badge, or a position of power... No government, no party, and no Home Minister gets to decide who deserves dignity in a democracy," the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, the ED has approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, senior police officials and others after facing obstruction during its raids against I-PAC and its director.
The federal probe agency, in its writ petition, claimed that these actions led to a "complete takeover" of its search operation by the "state machinery."
There was "direct" involvement of the highest political executive and abuse of police power, the ED alleged and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
It urged the high court to "direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register FIR(s) and investigate the entire incident, including the role of the present respondents being the chief minister, police officials, and all persons acting in concert."