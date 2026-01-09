TMC MPs detained in Delhi while protesting outside Amit Shah’s office over ED raids on I-PAC

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid on the Kolkata offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC. The protest comes amid heightened tensions over Mamata Banerjee’s dramatic intervention during the raids on Thursday.

TMC MPs including Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra, Satabdi Roy, and Kirti Azad raised slogans alleging misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led government to intimidate opposition parties ahead of elections. Videos from the site showed police personnel lifting MPs and escorting them into vans. Derek O’Brien, as he was dragged, said, “You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here,” while Mahua Moitra added, “We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP.”

Satabdi Roy said the central government deploys investigative agencies during elections to influence results. “They send teams of ED, CBI during the elections just to win, but they won’t win the election,” she said. Kirti Azad described the raids as “an attempt to win elections in an undemocratic manner,” asserting that “the BJP will not win the elections this way.”