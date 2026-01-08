I-PAC raids: ED moves Calcutta HC alleging CM Mamata 'obstructed' investigation, took away 'key evidence'

KOLKATA: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dramatic arrival during an ED raid at the residence of I-PAC chief and TMC's IT cell head Pratik Jain, the central probe agency on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court alleging that the CM "obstructed" the process and took away key evidence.

In a petition filed at the HC, ED alleged that the CM misused her constitutional power and entered the residence of I-PAC chief, where officials from the probe agency were conducting the raid.

In a statement, the ED said that proceeding were carried out peacefully and professionally until CM Mamata arrived with a large number of police officers and allegedly took away key evidence including physical documents and electronic devices.

Raising serious allegations against the company, ED said that a hawala operator linked to the coal smuggling had facilitated transactions of tens of crores of rupees to the Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd, the registered company of I-PAC.

"IPAC is also one of the entities linked to Hawala money," the ED alleged.