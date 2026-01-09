ED moves Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe into Mamata’s role in 'obstructing' I-PAC raids

The confrontation between the Enforcement Directorate and the Trinamool Congress escalated sharply on Friday, with the ED approaching the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials and others in “obstructing” raids at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.

In its writ petition, accessed by news agency PTI, the ED sought directions for the “immediate seizure, sealing, forensic preservation and restoration to lawful custody” of digital devices, electronic records and documents that it claimed were “illegally and forcibly” taken away during the search operations conducted on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The high court is expected to hear the matter on Friday.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations, including I-PAC’s Salt Lake Sector V office and the Loudon Street residence of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata, apart from four premises in Delhi, in connection with an alleged coal smuggling-linked money laundering case. The ED has claimed that around Rs 20 crore in hawala funds generated from coal pilferage in West Bengal were routed to I-PAC, which has been providing political consultancy services to the TMC since 2021.