JeM operative surveyed Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's residence, tracked movements: STF

KOLKATA: The suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, Hamim Mondal, allegedly carried out reconnaissance around Chinar Park in New Town, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's residence is located, as part of a larger conspiracy directed by Pakistan-based handlers, an officer of the Special Task Force (STF) investigating the case said on Tuesday.

Requesting anonymity, the officer said Hamim and his associates might also have tracked the Chief Minister's movements at the state secretariat.

The disclosures emerged during the interrogation of Hamim, who was arrested by the STF from Purba Bardhaman last week, and his alleged associates Arpita Sarkar and Aditya Singh.

Hamim was allegedly tasked with tracking the Chief Minister's movements, attending his public engagements and identifying potential vulnerabilities in his security.

"Technical evidence, including mobile tower location analysis, established his presence there at the Chinar Park beyond doubt though Hamim had initially denied questions made by the investigating team during marathon interrogations since his arrest on Friday. When confronted with the evidence, he admitted to conducting reconnaissance," the STF officer said.

The officer alleged that Hamim maintained direct links with Pakistan's ISI and a network operated by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti. He said all evidence and records were being thoroughly examined as part of the investigation.

West Bengal Minister of State for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Umesh Rai had on Monday claimed that Hamim demanded Rs 5 crore from him and knew details about his family. According to the STF, Rai was also among the alleged targets of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit.

Umesh, who lives in north Howrah, told reporters, “They knew everything about what my wife and son do and other details. And I suspected that someone from my locality might be involved in the move. With arrests of the JeM operatives, it’s now clear about the mastermind.”

“I hope, some others will also be arrested apart from the accused in the case. No one will be spared as per law,” the minister said, claiming, “I was asked to pay Rs 5 crore, which I have never seen. It means that those people who have given information about me to them was wrong. They thought that they would extort the money by threatening me but they failed because of the wrong attempt.”