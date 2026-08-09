Abhishek Banerjee's aide appears before CID for second consecutive day in Salboni land fraud case

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy appeared at the CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban on Sunday for the second consecutive day of questioning in connection with an alleged government land fraud case in Paschim Medinipur district, officials said.

Roy had remained untraced for weeks before appearing at the CID headquarters on Saturday for questioning on an order of the Supreme Court.

Roy was quizzed by the CID for around 10 hours on Saturday in connection with a government land fraud case.

The close aide of the TMC MP went to the CID headquarters at 10 am on Sunday for questioning for the second consecutive day in connection with the Salboni land fraud case.

The Supreme Court has granted him interim protection from arrest till August 14, subject to his cooperation with the investigation.

The apex court had directed Roy to cooperate with the probe and remain available for questioning between 10 am and 6 pm whenever required.

It had also said that no lawyer or any other person could accompany him during questioning.

The CID had been looking for Roy after the arrest of former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra in connection with the Salboni land fraud case.

The Supreme Court stayed Roy's arrest on August 6 in connection with an alleged government land grabbing case being investigated by the Salboni Police in Paschim Medinipur district.

He moved the top court challenging the Calcutta High Court's rejection of his prayer for similar relief.

He received anticipatory bail from the high court in another case related to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Police searched Diamond Harbour, MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in June while looking for Roy, but could not find him there.

(With inputs from PTI)