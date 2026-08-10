'State-sponsored': Abhishek Banerjee alleges Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's involvement in Mamata convoy attack

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused the West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari of 'executing' the attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy. He claimed it to be a 'state-sponsored attack'.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah backed the incident.

Speaking to reporters, the TMC leader asserted that Mamata Banerjee is not merely the chairperson of the party, but a veteran leader who has served as Chief Minister and held multiple critical portfolios across a long-standing political career.

"The attackers have been spotted with BJP leaders in multiple instances. They do not want any opposition to exist; they want to kill opposition leaders...the so-called current opposition party is merely the B-team of the BJP. They have destroyed Bengal. They have not delivered on any promise that they had made before the election...the Prime Minister and the Home Minister had full backing and support behind the incident; CM Suvendu Adhikari just executed it", the MP said.