West Bengal SIR: SC asks EC to provide details of pleas decided by tribunals

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to provide details of the appeals decided so far by the apex court-appointed tribunals, tasked to deal with the pleas of those deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the plea filed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking expeditious disposal of SIR-related cases before appellate tribunals in the state.

"You need to give us the quantum of disposals so far because just filing an appeal is not enough. What is happening to the appeal also has to be seen," Justice Bagchi said.

The top court sought details of the cases decided and pending before the appellate tribunals in the state.

The counsel for Chowdhury raised the issue of denial of public distribution system (PDS) benefits to those deleted during the SIR.

He said such benefits should not be denied till appeal is decided against them.

The bench, however, said the grievance related to denial of PDS benefits to those deleted from the electoral rolls would have to be raised before Calcutta High Court in a separate case.

"If you enlarge the scope of your petition to PDS, we will not be able to entertain it. It has to go to the high court. But if you are on monitoring of the appellate tribunals, we will consider looking at it. We are of the firm opinion that whether the State of West Bengal uses deletion of the SIR data to deny PDS to individuals is a different cause of action. It has to go before the Calcutta High Court," Justice Bagchi said.