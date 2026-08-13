Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh held over alleged role in 'hurried cremation' of RG Kar victim

Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested from Odisha on Thursday for his alleged role in the “hurried cremation” of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024, police said.

Ghosh, the former MLA of Panihati, was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and forcing someone to carry out an act against their will, they said.

The arrest was made after the victim doctor's father lodged a fresh complaint at the Khardaha police station on Monday, alleging that Ghosh was among the three who had forced the "hurried cremation" of his daughter's body.

Attending a memorial programme for the victim doctor in Panihati on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to launch a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation.

(With inputs from PTI)