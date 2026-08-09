Bengal CM Suvendu orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder case, flags police lapses

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh probe into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024.

The announcement came days after the Calcutta High Court criticised the CBI for delaying its investigation into the case, which had triggered widespread public outrage.

Addressing a programme to mark the victim's death anniversary at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, the chief minister said the state government had taken the decision following a request from the deceased's mother, Ratna Debnath, who is now a BJP MLA from Panihati.

"Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said, sharing the stage with Debnath.

Suvendu claimed that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to the incident, which took place during the tenure of the then Trinamool Congress government led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also ordered a separate investigation into alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim and directed immediate action against those responsible.

The death anniversary programme was held at Panihati Lok Sanskriti Bhaban in memory of the PGT doctor.