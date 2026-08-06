Calcutta HC pulls up CBI for delay in probe into RG Kar doctor rape and murder case

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday pulled up the CBI, accusing it of delaying the investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024.

Expressing displeasure over the progress of the ongoing investigation, the High Court observed that the central agency was not conducting the probe properly.

The new CBI investigating team on Thursday submitted a detailed status report on the ongoing inquiry and sought more time to complete the investigation.

The division bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh reacted strongly after the agency sought additional time.

The court directed the CBI to rework the investigation from the beginning by reconstructing the crime scene and establishing the sequence of events leading up to and following the incident at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“How long the case will remain as a sub-judice matter at a time when people are looking for justice for the incident? People will wait for how many days?” Justice Sarkar asked during the hearing.

Lawyer Jayantanarayan Chatterjee, appearing for the victim's family, argued that the CBI had no proper or clear plan for the ongoing investigation. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 28.