Calcutta HC pulls up CBI over slow progress of probe into conspiracy angle in RG Kar rape-murder case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure at the progress of investigation by the CBI in the alleged conspiracy in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024.

The court said that the probe it had directed to be conducted by the special investigation team (SIT), upon relieving the earlier investigating officer, should have been taken to its logical conclusion.

The CBI submitted a status report before the court on the probe conducted by it as per its direction on May 21.

"We are not satisfied with the report filed before us," the division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh said.

It observed that the probe has been continuing since October, 2024, and it expects that a "final shape to the investigation should be granted forthwith".

The bench directed the CBI to submit all the materials collected in connection with the investigation before the court on the next date, in a sealed cover.

The court noted that as per its earlier order, some interrogations have been conducted but those, according to it, are not sufficient.

It said that the matter will appear for hearing again on August 6, when the case diary of the investigation is to be produced by the CBI.

The high court had on May 21 ordered setting up of a three-member special investigation team of the CBI, headed by its joint director, east, to probe into the developments from the time the trainee doctor had dinner on the ill-fated night of August 9, 2024, till her cremation.

The victim's parents had moved the court, alleging that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.

(With inputs from PTI)