Asish Banerjee's death triggers political blame game between rival TMC factions, BJP

The death of former West Bengal Assembly deputy speaker and veteran TMC leader Asish Banerjee on Sunday triggered a political blame game, with rival factions of the party and the BJP trading allegations over the circumstances surrounding the 74-year-old's death and demanding a probe.

Banerjee, a five-time MLA and former minister, was found hanging at a party office near his residence at Rampurhat in Birbhum district on Sunday morning.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the premises, in which he is learnt to have said that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over entering politics.

The note, reportedly written on Banerjee's letterhead, has become central to the political controversy.

Police are examining the letter, including its handwriting, while leaders across the political spectrum have called for a probe into whether Banerjee faced threats, pressure or public humiliation before his death.

The tragedy has also exposed the deepening fault lines within the TMC, with both the Mamata Banerjee-led camp and the rebel faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee seeking to distance themselves from responsibility while accusing the other side of contributing to the circumstances surrounding the veteran leader's death.

Ritabrata's camp blamed the alleged corruption and "organised loot" of the past 15 years for creating a backlash against even those TMC leaders who had remained personally clean, while the Mamata camp accused the BJP and sections of the media of systematically vilifying Banerjee.

Ritabrata, who left for Rampurhat after learning about Banerjee's death along with other members of his faction, said the consequences of alleged corruption and "legal mistakes" committed by a handful of people in the TMC had been borne by many innocent party workers and leaders.

"For the last 15 years, organised loot and legal mistakes have taken place in the state. Though only a handful of people in the TMC were involved, innocent politicians had to bear the responsibility. They were insulted in their areas. None of us, as committed TMC workers, could remain outside its impact. Its terrible effect was felt by Ashisda," Ritabrata said in a video message.

He claimed Banerjee had repeatedly tried to tell the party leadership that "what was happening was not right", but his concerns were ignored by the "Kalighat" leadership.

Ritabrata also recalled Banerjee asking him to help regularise the services of attendants appointed during his tenure as deputy speaker. He was distressed and had regrets. Many of us knew about it," Ritabrata said.

The Mamata Banerjee camp hit back, with TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh saying Banerjee may have been unable to cope with the fear of social stigma and alleging that he had been subjected to humiliation.

"Even if it was suicide, it was the result of instigation," Ghosh claimed, demanding an impartial investigation and action against those responsible for allegedly provoking Banerjee.

Ghosh further alleged that Banerjee had been pressured into joining the Ritabrata-led rebel camp after the TMC's poor performance in the 2026 Assembly elections, claiming that the veteran leader had wanted to remain with the Mamata Banerjee-led party.