WB CM Suvendu accuses Sonia Gandhi of insulting 'Vande Mataram,' Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at an Independence Day event, calling it an "insult" to nationalism and the song's creator, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The BJP has accused the former Congress chief of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at an Independence Day event at the opposition party's headquarters in the national capital.

However, the Congress denied the charge, asserting that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and that Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for quite some time.

"I condemn Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's objection to Vande Mataram at party office. This is an insult to nationalism, patriotism and overall to the creator of Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay," Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat here.