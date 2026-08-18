CJP alleges BJP 'threats', state 'pressure' led to Kolkata meet-up cancellation; says six halls refused venue

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Tuesday alleged that its Kolkata meet-up was cancelled after BJP leaders allegedly threatened the venue owners, claiming that six other halls also declined to host the event citing “massive pressure” from the state administration.

The West Bengal BJP, however, denied the charges as baseless.

CJP leader Asutosh Ranka made the allegations in a post on X, claiming that the event at Bharat Sabha Hall was cancelled after the venue owners were allegedly threatened.

"Our scheduled Kolkata Meet-Up at Bharat Sabha Hall in North Kolkata has now been cancelled after the owners received threats from BJP leaders. 6 other halls refused, stating massive pressure from the state," Ranka posted on X.

He claimed the developments showed that the BJP was "scared" of the CJP and assured supporters that the organisation would soon return with a larger event.

"This only reinforces the fact that the BJP is scared of the cockroaches. And while we will indeed miss out on interacting with the lovely Cockroaches of Bengal, we promise to make up for it with a much bigger event very soon. Most importantly, Cockroaches of Bengal will continue to visit govt schools and push the Bengal govt to get them fixed. The more you stop us, the bigger we become," he said.

The BJP, however, denied the charges as baseless.

"The allegations by CJP are baseless and fabricated. We believe in a democratic set-up," a state BJP leader said.

The CJP has also raised four demands in connection with the death of the father of CJP volunteer Sheikh Abdul and the alleged attack on his family.

The organisation has sought adequate security for Abdul's family and demanded the arrest of all those allegedly involved in the attack.

According to the CJP, 15-20 people were involved in the incident, but only four have so far been arrested. It has demanded that all the accused be arrested.