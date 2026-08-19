Court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for not honouring summons in hate speech case

A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday ordered an arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for non-compliance with its order for her appearance in an alleged hate speech case.

The Krishnagar court also directed that an execution report of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted before it on August 28.

A case was filed against Moitra alleging that she insulted women and made hate speech, for which pre-cognisance summons were issued to her by the court.

Noting that she had failed to appear despite repeated summonses, the 3rd judicial magistrate at the Krishnanagar Court ordered that an arrest warrant be issued against Moitra immediately.