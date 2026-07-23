TMC MP Mahua Moitra seeks protection from Calcutta HC against hurling of eggs at her

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said it will hear on July 29 TMC MP Mahua Moitra's plea, seeking protection from alleged hurling of eggs targeting her.

Claiming that eggs are being hurled at her wherever she goes, Moitra's lawyer Kalyan Banerjee prayed for direction to the police to ensure protection for the Krishnanagar MP and prevent her from being subjected to humiliation.

Banerjee claimed that despite being informed, the police are not taking action and, as such, Moitra is not being able to discharge her duties as a Member of Parliament.

He stated that this was happening despite an earlier order from the high court directing the police to stop incidents of egg pelting.

Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha MP of the TMC, stated before the court that the police lodged an FIR in connection with the matter.

On a prayer by the state respondents, Justice Bhattacharyya adjourned the hearing in the matter to July 29.

Both Moitra and Banerjee belong to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC camp.

(With inputs from PTI)