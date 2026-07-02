Akhilesh Yadav slams alleged attack on Mahua Moitra, seeks Speaker's intervention

In his post, Yadav alleged that the BJP was misusing its power in states ruled by the party and, "especially in West Bengal", was creating a "poisonous atmosphere of political violence" while politicising the police.

"The people of the country are deeply angry and outraged by this negative and aggressive behaviour," Yadav said.

He further claimed that even BJP leaders and workers were uncomfortable with such incidents as they feared similar attacks could occur against them in states where the party was not in power or after it lost power.

"The BJP's senior leaders may remain protected within their security cover, but ordinary party workers will be left to face the public anger on the streets," he claimed.

Calling the incident "highly condemnable", Yadav said the Speaker of the Lok Sabha should take immediate cognisance of the matter. He also shared a video of Moitra along with his post.

Following the incident, Moitra alleged that the state's law and order situation had deteriorated.

"After the change of government in the state, the law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," she alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)