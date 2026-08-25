Calcutta HC shields TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee from arrest in three cases till November 30

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed police not to take any coercive action against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in three criminal cases until November 30, observing that his custodial interrogation was not necessary.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya also directed the Diamond Harbour MP to cooperate with the investigations and comply with notices issued by the police. Investigators have been asked to provide him at least 48 hours’ notice before requiring his appearance.

The court directed the police to submit a progress report on the investigations when the matter is heard next on November 23. It also said the authorities could approach the court to seek modification or cancellation of the protection if Banerjee fails to cooperate.

The court further ordered that Banerjee cannot travel abroad without its permission. However, it clarified that the order would not affect the Supreme Court’s August 10 permission allowing him to travel abroad for three weeks for medical treatment.

"The order passed today shall not in any way curtail the right of the petitioner to go abroad for treatment in terms of the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 10, 2026, for treatment, subject to compliance of conditions mentioned in the said order," Justice Bhattacharyya clarified.

Banerjee’s lawyer told the court that the MP had not yet travelled abroad as he was awaiting a doctor’s appointment. He also submitted that Banerjee’s personal bank account, along with his debit and credit cards, had been frozen by a private bank.

The state opposed the plea, arguing that the Supreme Court’s permission to travel abroad applied only to the matter before it.

The court also declined a plea by the additional advocate general seeking a stay on the operation of its order.

The high court had on June 30 granted Banerjee interim protection from coercive steps in connection with three FIRs registered against him at Bhowanipore, Bishnupur and Kalitala police stations.